University of Hyderabad students accuse Telangana government of interference

Protestors alleged that the encroachers, backed with support of the government, intruded 400 metres inside the compound wall near Indian School of Business road to construct a 120-ft road.

Published: 10th January 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 09:26 AM

Hyderabad University (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Student unions of University of Hyderabad (UoH) continued their protest against the State government for allegedly supporting encroachment of campus land for laying a 120-ft road for a gated community, on Saturday as well.

Protestors alleged that the encroachers, backed with support of the government, intruded 400 metres inside the compound wall near Indian School of Business road to construct a 120-ft road, through the campus. 

“When the road is only 120 ft, why are they clearing 400 metres inside the boundary wall,” asked Rohit Bondugula, Telangana Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad co-convenor. 

Rohit Bondugula said, “The university has filed a case in the court, despite that 150 policemen have been deployed to prevent students from obstructing the works.”  

