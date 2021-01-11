Covid plays spoilsport for Sankranti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This year, the festive season of Sankranti is set to be lackluster, as the cautious effects of the pandemic continue. The fear of a new wave and new strain has dampened this year’s Sankranti celebrations. The demand for train tickets has dropped by almost 50 per cent. Speaking to Express, an official from South Central Railway said, “Generally, on Sankranti, we schedule at least 200 trains from Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Kacheguda stations alone to various parts of the State and neighbouring States. This year, we have scheduled only about 100 trains on an average, each day.”

In addition to that, the TSRTC, which is already dealing with a reduced occupancy rate, has not recorded substantial increase in demand for interstate buses this festive season. Sources from the TSRTC said that while there was an increase in demand for interstate and interdistrict buses in comparison to everyday occupancy, the numbers are substantially low when compared to Sankranti season of previous years.

Flight tickets to neighbouring States too are normally priced and easily available this time.