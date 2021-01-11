Man found dead inside auto-rickshaw

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An unidentified man in his mid-60s was found dead in a parked auto-rickshaw at Udamgadda of Mailardevpally under Cyberabad Commissionerate on Sunday. Inspector K Narsimha of Mailardevpally police station said that the victim could have died due to exposure to extreme cold, and that he looked like a destitute. He had an empty liquor bottle and a water bottle beside him in the vehicle and was wearing soiled clothes.

The man was spotted on Sunday morning by locals, who then informed the police. The police suspect that the man must have decided to enter the auto-rickshaw when he was looking for a shelter to save himself from the cold.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace his identity, said the Inspector. The body has been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination, after which the exact cause of death would be known. Further investigation is underway, the police official said.