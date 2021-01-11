Soon, more signages to dot Hyderabad roads

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The absence of signboards has led to various roads in Hyderabad turn into death traps for motorists and pedestrians. Realising the seriousness of the issue, the GHMC has begun putting up road signs at accident prone areas. The civic body will fix as many as 959 road signs under Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commisionerates by the end of January. At present, there are 588 road signs in the city.

In the first phase, 868 road signs will be erected in Hyderabad Commissionerate, 53 in Rachakonda Commissionerate and 38 in Cyberabad Commissionerate. The Charminar zone will have 250, Khairatabad 386, Kukatpally 10 and Secunderabad 222. The number will increase depending on the need, and over Rs 54 lakh has been earmarked for the same. Curbs will also be put in place to stop wrong-lane driving.

Authorities have identified that speeding and lack of adequate road signs are major causes of road accidents in the city. Warning signs let drivers know about specific condition of the road ahead, said GHMC officials.