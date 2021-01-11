STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Want free drinking water? Fit your meters

Water Board says around four lakh consumers will not be supplied free drinking water in city due to lack of meters

Published: 11th January 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as four lakh consumers in Greater Hyderabad limits will not be supplied free drinking water up to 20,000 litres (20 KL) per month as they do not have water meters in their homes. To avail free drinking water supply, it is mandatory for all individual domestic consumers to have meters installed on their own cost at the earliest.

However, consumers in domestic slums do not need to install individual water meters. Their consumption will be assessed through slum docket water meters.Of the 9.80 lakh households spread over 14 divisions of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), about four lakh consumers do not have water meters, while slum dwellers have over two lakh water connections. At the same time, over two lakh consumers have functioning metres and another 1.5 lakh have metres which are defunct or under repair.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department has issued guidelines for implementation of the scheme. All domestic slum dwellers of Hyderabad should be delivered a ‘zero water bill’ with effect from December 2020.  The monthly bill for 20KL comes to around `323. Official sources told Express that consumption above 20KL will be charged as per applicable tariff. The customers shall be given an opportunity to fix meters by March 31, 2021, through empanelled meter agencies. As the authentication of Aadhaar cards and fixing of meters may take time, bills will be issued from April 1, 2021  to all the eligible customers.

Zero water bill in slums
According to MAUD Department guidelines, all domestic slum dwellers in Hyderabad must be delivered a ‘zero water bill’ with effect from December 2020. There are over two lakh water connections in slums

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp