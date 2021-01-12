Bonsai plant stolen from retired DGP's house in Hyderabad, cops investigate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a strange case of theft, a Bonsai plant which is more than 15 years old has been stolen from the residence of retired DGP V Appa Rao’s residence at Jubilee Hills. The family noticed the plant was missing on Monday and lodged a complaint. Appa Rao served as DGP in the undivided state and retired from service around two decades ago.

A Ramesh, Detective Inspector, Jubilee Hills police station, said the case is under investigation.

Appa Rao’s wife V Sridevi in her complaint to the police stated that they have a large collection of valuable Bonsai plants in their garden. The Bonsai plant belonging to Saru Casuarina chettee category, kept in front of their South-East Gate, had been stolen.

On Monday, while watering the plants, their gardener Devender noticed it and reported to her. She also informed the police that three days ago, when he watered the plants, the missing Bonsai Saru was at its place.

She also informed that three years ago, in a similar incident, another valuable Jade Bonsai plant was stolen. Police found there are two CCTV cameras at the house, but they were not working for the past several months.