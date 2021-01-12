Cops bust fake helmet racket in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A special team constituted by the Cyberabad traffic police busted a fake helmet manufacturing racket and arrested two persons, on Monday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dheeraj Kumar and Anil Kumar, belonging to Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

During their probe, the team identified one such manufacturing company at Ghaziabad and busted the racket.

This is a first-of-its kind operation in the country where in the manufacturers of such low-quality helmets were arrested.

Cyberabad traffic police’s statement said: “It was found that most such helmets come from Delhi and bear a fake ISI mark. These are made with cheap plastic, fiber and thermocol materials.” The police advised the public to avoid using such helmets.