Fly kites away from electric facilities: TSSPDCL tells citizens

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) requested citizens to follow simple safety tips to make the kite-flying festival safer.

In a statement issued here on Monday, TSSPDCL chairman and managing director G Raghuma Reddy asked people to fly kites in an open area, far away from overhead power lines and electrical facilities such as transformers and substations.

As per the statement, flying kites near power lines and electrical facilities is dangerous and can disrupt electricity services if kites get tangled in power lines. Only use cotton, linen or nylon string. Never use metallic thread or metalreinforced string.

Metal-coated thread (manja) is a good conductor of electricity and may cause electric shock when it touches/comes close to an electric line. Fly kites only in dry weather, as wet string is a good conductor of electricity. If a kite gets tangled among electric lines or falls into a substation, do not touch the kite or the string. Avoid kite flying from balconies/ roofs/walls as it can lead to accidents.

Be vigilant of your children while flying kites in your premises, Raghuma Reddy appealed to the people. Inform the Electricity department on 1912 if a kite/any object gets tangled in electrical lines, read the release.