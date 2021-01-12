STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Keep calm and 'compos' in Hyderabad

Busting the myth are several Hyderabadis who have taken their hobby of gardening one step further by not just growing plants, but also making their own compost and fertilisers.

Published: 12th January 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Organic farming is not a new trend.

Organic farming is not a new trend.

By Mausumi Sucharita
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many say that it’s just not feasible to grow plants in cities using organic methods as it consumes space and time. Busting the myth are several Hyderabadis including celebs such as actor Samantha Akkineni and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela who have taken up making their own compost and fertilisers 

Organic farming is not a new trend. People in villages across the country have been practising it for years. It’s the city folks like us who live in the concrete jungle who have forgotten the traditional ways of growing plants. Many say that it’s just not feasible to grow plants using organic methods as it requires a lot of space and is a time-consuming process.

Busting the myth are several Hyderabadis who have taken their hobby of gardening one step further by not just growing plants, but also making their own compost and fertilisers. One such hobbyist with a green thumb is 64-year-old Rajyalaxmi, who started gardening around 28 years ago, after shifting to their newly-built independent house, which is little over 200 sq yards. Today, the Miyapur resident, along with her 39-year-old daughter Jyothi have succeeded in building a thriving garden in their front yard as well as a full-fledged rooftop vegetable garden. 

Ten years ago, the mother-daughter duo decided that it was time to get back to basics and stopped buying fertilisers and pesticides. 

“We realised that using chemical-based fertilisers is neither good for the plants nor for those consuming the produce,” says Jyothi, who quit her MNC job a couple months ago to start her own consultancy. 

“Today, smartphones have changed the way we access information using the internet and there are a plethora of videos available on every subject on YouTube. But it was not the case couple of years ago. We started collecting newspaper articles and watching TV programmes on organic farming, and then began converting the waste generated at home into compost.”

While the Maddalis have come a long way and have mastered several techniques of preparing compost, there’s another mother-daughter duo, who started their journey recently and are learning the art of compost making through trial and error. Tanuja Kondapalli, 35, and her mother, K Jyothi, 55, began their journey four years ago by raising four flowering plants at the balcony of their apartment in Kukatpally. Today, they have several plants on their roof-top and have inspired a couple of other families also to follow take the ‘green’ route.

Tanuja, who worked at the IIIT-H campus earlier, says she did not have much idea about gardening, but her mother who grew up in Nalgonda, always had a green thumb. Her grandparents had an independent house, where they used to grow various vegetables and also had several fruit bearing trees. 

“My mom started gardening after my father passed away, it was like therapy for her. Two years ago, we thought ‘why not set up a roof-top garden’ and began getting more and more plants, seeds, soil, fertiliser and pesticides. But everything was so expensive. Then, we started looking for places which would provide quality product at a reasonable price. We found a nursery, 30 km away from our place at Hayathnagar, on the city outskirts. But, going there every time was a task in itself,” she adds.

Instead of going to the nursery, she took the online route and started sifting through YouTube videos looking for a solution. Tanuja, who lives in a joint family, says they generate a lot of kitchen waste every day, which she has started converting into highly nutritious fertiliser. She is happy and her plants are glowing.

Buoyed by their successes at home, both Jyothi and Tanuja, recently started their individual Facebook pages where they share tips on gardening and composting. For details check out  lakshgardening created by Jyothi and Seeds & Soils by Tanuja. 

Keep pests at bay 

Onion peel water - Soak onion peels in water and store it in a closed bottle for two days. Spray the water on the plants

Soap solution mixed with little cooking or any other oil. Add nine portions of water to one portion of the solution and spray on the plants

Keep butter milk aside for 10 days, then mix one portion of sour butter milk with two portions of water and spray on plants

Boil neem leaves with some turmeric roots or turmeric powder, strain the solution, mix with three portions of water and spray on plants

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Organic Farming
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp