Suitcase corpse: Two teens held, motive was personal grudge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police investigating the brutal murder of an auto driver whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase at Rajendranagar on Sunday apprehended two teenagers aged around 17 on Monday.

​The mother and two elder brothers of one of the teenagers, who are also suspected to be involved in the murder, are absconding.

The victim, Syed Ilyas alias Riyaz, had been harassing one of the teenager’s sister, who was to marry the second teenager involved in the murder.

The police found that the victim was earlier involved in an attempt-to-murder case and one of the teenagers was involved in an extortion case.