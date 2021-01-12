STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP minister Bhuma Akhila Priya denied bail, three more held

Published: 12th January 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 10:30 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to former TDP minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, the prime accused in the recent Bowenpally kidnapping case, the Secunderabad court on Monday refused to grant her bail. Besides, the court directed her to be in police custody till January 13. 

The court took the decision after perusing a medical report of Akhila Priya submitted by authorities of Chanchalguda prison.

Meanwhile, the Bowenpally police arrested three suspects in connection with the case. The arrested persons are Boya Sampath Kumar, 22, personal assistant of Akhila Priya, Mallikarjuna Reddy, 32, personal assistant of Priya’s husband Bhargava Ram and Dorllu Balachennaiah, 30.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said Mallikarjuna Reddy had confessed that as per instructions of Priya and her accomplice, he purchased six sim cards by submitting their biometric thumb impressions, digital photos and photo identity proofs in the name of Mallikarjuna Reddy and Madala Srinu for hiding their identity.

“As per the confession of Boya Sampath Kumar, he actively participated in the crime by doing a ‘recce’ and observation at the residence of the victim and gave information to Bhargav Ram and Guntur Srinu about the presence of victims at the residence.

On the day of the crime, Priya continued to communicate via phone calls with the accused from her residence at Lodha Bellezza till morning hours, her call records revealed.

