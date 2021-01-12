Walking legend of Hyderabad K Ravi Kumar sets new record

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadi walker K Ravi Kumar, who has been walking for the last 26 years every day and has broken scores of records for walking one crore steps in one year and many other such records, has created a new record on Sunday for walking more than one lakh steps in 24 hours.

This was recorded by the India Book of Records 2021 and his name will be officially included in the next year book. Ravi has recorded 1,14,633 steps and has walked/run 79.6 km in 24 hours.

Speaking about his unique record, the Tarnaka resident and ex-CRPF personnel says that he achieved this feat on January 9, 2021. He said that the Chief Adjudicator of the India Book of Records complimented him as a ‘legend’.

The record was announced at the stroke of 12 on January 10 as soon as he completed the record when he wrapped up his walk at the National Institute of Nutrition, Tarnaka. What has been the most challenging or memorable thing about this walk? Ravi says that he was surprised that he could conquer his sleep.

“When you put your mind to something, even sleep cannot stop you from achieving it. Mera neend bhi udgaya” he states.

Ravi is now all set to do his ninth attempt at walking one lakh steps in one day on January 14 and dedicate it to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Apollo Group founder Pratap C Reddy.

He said that he hopes his records will inspire people to do what they dare to dream.