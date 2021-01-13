STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Gang of inter-state dacoits nabbed by cops in Hyderabad, property worth Rs 55 lakh recovered

Police said the gang members approached construction sites posing as job seekers and entered the premises, during when they did a recce, checked the security and committed the offence later.

Published: 13th January 2021 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

All the accused are electricians and became friends while working in Delhi (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A nine-member gang involved in several dacoities at construction sites on the outskirts of Hyderabad and two others who received the stolen property from them were arrested by the Cyberabad police on Wednesday. Stolen property, including cash, worth Rs 55 lakh has been recovered.

Police said the gang members approached the construction sites posing as job seekers and entered the premises, during when they did a recce of the area, checked the security arrangements and committed the offence later. If anyone resisted at the site, the gang would threaten them with a country made pistol, beat and tie them up with ropes, said Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar.

In addition to three dacoities at Dundigal, RC Puram and Shankarpally, the gang led by Pradeep Kushwaha was also involved in three housebreaking offences and one theft case. Two cases were reported in 2020, while they committed five offences from January 6 to January 11, Sajjanar added.

The gang operated only from 11 pm to 3 am as they were aware that the number of workers and securitymen at the site would be less at this time.

All the accused are electricians and became friends while working in Delhi. In 2019, they came to Hyderabad and worked for a few months at construction sites. Later, they returned to their hometowns. In June 2020, they came to the city again and worked at a construction site, where they stole cable bundles and sold them to receivers Manish and Vijay Kumar. They distributed the booty among themselves and returned to their hometowns, while Pradeep Kushwaha stayed back.

After preparing ground, Pradeep called the other members of the gang and they came together on January 6 and went on a looting spree in Shankarpally, Mokila, Kondakal, Narsing, Mallampet and RC. It is learnt they were also involved in offences in Delhi, Rajasthan and UP in the past.

The gang members took advantage of the lack of auditing systems and security at the sites and went on a looting spree. In this regard, police have appealed to all the infra agencies and those involved in construction activities to deploy adequate security personnel, a control room to monitor activities and also proper lighting and emergency alarm systems to alert workers.

“We also appeal to them to have a regular audit of their stocks and conduct antecedent verification of workers before hiring them,” said Sajjanar, adding that patrolling would also be intensified in these areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Cyberabad
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp