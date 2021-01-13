Gang of inter-state dacoits nabbed by cops in Hyderabad, property worth Rs 55 lakh recovered

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A nine-member gang involved in several dacoities at construction sites on the outskirts of Hyderabad and two others who received the stolen property from them were arrested by the Cyberabad police on Wednesday. Stolen property, including cash, worth Rs 55 lakh has been recovered.

Police said the gang members approached the construction sites posing as job seekers and entered the premises, during when they did a recce of the area, checked the security arrangements and committed the offence later. If anyone resisted at the site, the gang would threaten them with a country made pistol, beat and tie them up with ropes, said Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar.

In addition to three dacoities at Dundigal, RC Puram and Shankarpally, the gang led by Pradeep Kushwaha was also involved in three housebreaking offences and one theft case. Two cases were reported in 2020, while they committed five offences from January 6 to January 11, Sajjanar added.

The gang operated only from 11 pm to 3 am as they were aware that the number of workers and securitymen at the site would be less at this time.

All the accused are electricians and became friends while working in Delhi. In 2019, they came to Hyderabad and worked for a few months at construction sites. Later, they returned to their hometowns. In June 2020, they came to the city again and worked at a construction site, where they stole cable bundles and sold them to receivers Manish and Vijay Kumar. They distributed the booty among themselves and returned to their hometowns, while Pradeep Kushwaha stayed back.

After preparing ground, Pradeep called the other members of the gang and they came together on January 6 and went on a looting spree in Shankarpally, Mokila, Kondakal, Narsing, Mallampet and RC. It is learnt they were also involved in offences in Delhi, Rajasthan and UP in the past.

The gang members took advantage of the lack of auditing systems and security at the sites and went on a looting spree. In this regard, police have appealed to all the infra agencies and those involved in construction activities to deploy adequate security personnel, a control room to monitor activities and also proper lighting and emergency alarm systems to alert workers.

“We also appeal to them to have a regular audit of their stocks and conduct antecedent verification of workers before hiring them,” said Sajjanar, adding that patrolling would also be intensified in these areas.