Hyderabad man gets seven years rigorous imprisonment for killing alcoholic son

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 63-year-old man, who was accused of killing his alcoholic and abusive son at Neredmet in 2018, has been sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment. Convict Pagadala Mohan Rao Naidu's wife Usha Rani's testimony in court as an eye witness to their son Mahender Naidu’s murder was strong evidence in proving his guilt.

Mahender, who worked as a delivery boy in a gas agency, got addicted to alcohol after losing his job. He would return home in an drunken state and quarrel with his parents often. Mohan Rao admonished him for this.

On the day of the incident which occurred in the Rachakonda Commissionerate limits, the father, his friend Krishnam Raju and Mahender consumed alcohol. After sometime, a drunk Mahender picked up an argument with Mohan Rao and abused Usha Rani.

Upset, Mohan Rao returned home. A couple of hours later, Mahender also returned. As he knocked on the door, Mohan Rao came out with a knife and stabbed him in the chest and stomach, killing him on the spot. The father was arrested and a chargesheet filed. The XVI Additional District Judge found the father guilty and sentenced him to seven years rigorous imprisonment (RI) with a fine of Rs 600.