Bowenpally kidnap case: Bhargav, Guntur Seenu still elusive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Bhargav Ram and Guntur Seenu, the main accused in the kidnap of three brothers from Bowenpally last week, including former national badminton player Praveen Rao remain at large, Hyderabad city police are on their toes. Police suspect that the duo have destroyed their SIM cards and mobile phones as well, to avoid being tracked by the police.

Sources say special teams in pursuit of the two accused almost got hold of them, but they gave the police a slip at the last minute. Bhargav Ram and Guntur Seenu seem to be constantly on the move, changing their hideouts.

Police have beefed up surveillance on all their family members, relatives and friends physically and on the technical side. But the duo have gone incommunicado. Police are hoping that one weak moment would lead to one of them trying to contact a family member.

While the motive behind the kidnap has already been revealed, police hope that nabbing the absconding duo, who played a key role in the kidnap conspiracy, would help them in establishing a watertight case.

Meanwhile, the three-day police custody of former Andhra Pradesh tourism minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, was completed on Wednesday. She would be produced before the court on Thursday.

It was learnt that on the third day in custody, police questioned Akhila Priya on technical aspects like repeated calls between a temporary mobile number and mobile numbers used by the accused directly involved in the kidnap, and of the members calling on her permanent number.

Police relied on the call detail records (CDRs) of Akhila Priya and the other accused to come to this conclusion. Akhila Priya reportedly told the police that she got several calls from people and party followers from across the State and continued to maintain that she has no connection with the kidnap.

