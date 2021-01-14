Burglar targets houses during namaz, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City police on Wednesday arrested a burglar, Habeeb Azmath, who used to target houses at Muslim localities early in the morning when the residents went to perform Fajr Namaz. Property worth Rs 10.5 lakh was recovered from him, while a hunt is on to nab his associate Shaik Sharooq. The duo were involved in three cases in three commissionerates in the city, said Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

It was found that Azmath, who made a living as an auto driver, started helping Sharooq looting houses due to his financial condition. While Sharooq spent his earnings on lavish expenses, Azmath, who is married and has two daughters, spent the booty for family expenses.

Police said the duo would wake up early in the morning and set out in an auto-rickshaw looking for residential colonies surrounding masjids. They would look out for namazees and identify their houses.

Azmath kept a track of the namazees while Sharooq looted the houses, even as the family were asleep in the homes. Based on credible information, Azmath was nabbed on Wednesday.