Celebrate the mood

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The celebrations are in the air despite the constant fear around the pandemic and the confusion about the vaccine(s). Sankranti/Pongal/Lohri is here with those beautiful muggus in front of the houses, women in bright saris and flowers in their hair and the fluttering kites in the winter skies.

This embarks hope, even if faint but it lingers with the gently-prepared food items from the fresh harvest on the festive occasion, from the joys exchanged amidst dear ones and from the other little things of life that are around be it offers on clothing items, jewellery or gaining access to those food coupons. Here’s our list for you to decide what to choose and where to go for it. Read on and enjoy:

Stars at your fingertips

To celebrate this special festival of joy and new beginnings, Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group, presents its Traditional Setting Collection made with less than 1% of the world’s natural diamonds. Inspired by the rich culture and heritage of Southern India, this collection showcases beautiful and responsibly sourced Forevermark diamonds inclosed settings and designs.

“This line of diamond jewellery is traditional, yet modern, appealing to young, contemporary women,” said Sachin Jain, managing director, De Beers – India. The collection comprises bangles, rings, necklaces, pendants, mangalsutras and earrings in precious yellow and rose gold and is available at authorised Forevermark jewellers across South India.

Frame that face

To mark the festival the popular app Snapchat has introduced a few interesting filters -- i.e., the ‘Happy Lohri Lens’. ‘Happy Pongal Lens’ and ‘Happy Makar Sankranti Lens’. The Lohri lens shows bonfires, the Pongal lens has vibrant marigold strings and the one of Sankranti has kites and sparkling dots. Picture perfect, did anyone say?

A mouthful of goodness

How can one not enjoy with a platter of the food items prepared with the fresh harvest of the season? Many restaurants are offering sumptuous spreads to mark the festive occasion. Novotel Hyderabad Airport is organising a four day long Harvest Food Festival to celebrate Makar Sankranthi in a unique style. The festival is celebrated across the country.

Novotel Hyderabad Airport has a beautiful horticultural space called ‘Patch’ that grows a mix of herbs, ornamentals, fruits, flowers and vegetable plants. The hotel’s Executive Chef Varun MB has used the produce from the patch and curated the menu with specialities like Makki ki Roti with Saag, Pindi Chhole with Bhaturey, Kalagaya Koora, Ulava Charu Pulao, Royyala Iguru, Bhatti Ka Gosht among other delights that range from Punjab to Pondicherry.

This four-day culinary extravaganza will be available from January 14 and lasts till January 17. At the same time, Dakshin at ITC Kakatiya offers special Sankranti menu for lunch and dinner from January 14 which continues till January 17. Some special dishes from both veg and non-veg menu they offer are Anasapandu Charu, Dakshin Vishesha, Vankai Alasandala Karam, Natu Kodi Pulusu, Chakra Pongal, Mamadikai Mudda Pappu and a few more.

Watch the fun

Enjoy movie watching on your smartphone? Then this might be for you. Amazon has introduced Prime Video Mobile Edition – a mobile-only plan at an introductory price of `89. It is a single-user mobile-only plan, providing SD quality streaming to customers which is created especially for a mobile-first country like India.

Prime Video is collaborating with Bharti Airtel for the first roll-out of Prime Video Mobile Edition. All Airtel customers on bundled pre-paid packs can avail a 30-day free trial by signing up to Amazon from the Airtel Thanks app using their mobile number. After that they can enjoy the pre-paid recharges. Online too, there are multiple special offers with deliveries before Monday. All in all, a busy festive weekend which is giving us good vibes. Don’t forget to let the world know with your amazing #FestiveLookSelfie.