Here’s how to walk into Hyderabad’s heritage

HYDERABAD: Centuries ago, a ruler named Muhammad Quli Qutub Shah, founded a city which we now have come to love and call our home – Hyderabad. Though bustling with the glamour and glitz of modernity, our city hasn’t really shunned its ‘Aura of a Bygone time’. Keeping this aura alive are some of the city’s proud heritage structures whose walls and pillars offer stories galore to its visitors. Hyderabad Trails an organisation has been committedly working for the past five years in keeping the history and heritage of the city alive by hosting numerous Heritage walks.

In his own words, Gopala Krishna the founder of Hyderabad Trails says “Heritage walks make history a more immersive experience for participants who come from various walks of life. Moving away from the traditional way of reading history, these walks give the spectator a unique opportunity to not just explore heritage but also experience it, through the numerous untold stories we share” In recent times, Hyderabad Trails hosted a Christmas walk which involved exploring the Heritage churches of Gunfoundry. The walk also involved visiting Heritage schools and colleges to give participants a well-rounded understanding of the historical relevance of Abids and the British rule in Hyderabad.

Photo contests for the participants held as a part of the walk, made the participants experience and comprehend the place’s history in their own authentic ways 2021 along with a ray of hope, also happens to be the year when Hyderabad completes 430 years. On this occasion, Hyderabad Trails has now partnered with Pen Paper dreams - An online literary club to offer a one of its kind ‘Immersive Historical Fiction writing workshop’ at Qutb Shahi Tombs on January at 3 pm. The two hour event is split into two parts – Part 1: A Heritage Walk around the Qutb Shahi tombs and Part 2: A historical fiction writing workshop followed by the walk.

According to Amanda Sodhi, founder of Pen Paper Dream, “We have been conducting a variety of creative writing workshops – both online and offline - over the past three and a half years. This particular immersive workshop we are doing with Hyderabad Trails focuses on a more niche area - historical fiction.

While the walk will be an engaging story telling session, Participants will then be taken on a journey of meaningful and stress-busting prompts ranging from micro-fiction to poetry that draw from the surroundings of the gorgeous Qutub Shahi Tombs.

She adds, “We are very sure that this unique experience will give more reasons for the citizens of Hyderabad to connect with and relate in a more authentic way with the city. This event is open to all who are willing to try something new; no prior experience in writing required. To be a part of this event, one can reach out to Hyderabad Trails on their social media pages.

Event details

What: Immersive Historical Fiction Writing workshop @Qutb Shahi Tombs

When

17 th Jan, 2021 @ 3 pm

Event is open to all, No prior experience in writing is needed

For registrations: Instagram: @hyderabadtrails ; FB : Hyderabad Trails