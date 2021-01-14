Mild tremors reported in Kukatpally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many residents of Asbestos Colony in Kukatpally ran out of their houses at around 9.30 am on Wednesday as they felt tremors in the area. However, seismology experts have dismissed claims of an earthquake. Dr Srinagesh D from the National Geophysical Research Institute said that no earthquake was recorded . It may be mentioned here that last year and in 2017, many microearthquakes were recorded in Borabanda, which is located close to Kukatpally. Tremors were also felt in areas close to Gachibowli last year.