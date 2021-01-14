Nine-member gang arrested for dacoity

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A nine-member inter-State gang involved in dacoities at under construction sites located on outskirts of Hyderabad was arrested by Cyberabad police on Wednesday. Stolen property worth `55 lakh, including cash, were recovered from their possession. Two others who received stolen property from the gang have also been arrested.

The gang allegedly went to construction sites claiming that they were looking for work. They would recce the area and come back later at night to steal cable bundles and other electrical equipments. If they were seen, they would threaten the victims with a country made pistol, beat them and tie them with ropes, said Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

In addition to three dacoities at Dundigal, RC Puram and Shankarpally, the gang — led by Pradeep Kushwaha — was also involved in three house breaking offences and one theft. Two cases were reported in 2020, while five offences were committed from January 6 - 11, Sajjanar added. The gang operated only between 11 pm to 3 am.

All the accused are electricians and became friends while working in Delhi. In June 2020, they came to Hyderabad and worked at a construction site, where they stole cable bundles and sold them to receivers Manish and Vijay Kumar. They distributed the booty among themselves. On January 6, Kushwaha called the other members and they went on a looting spree in Shankarpally, Mokila, Kondakal, Narsing, Mallampet and RC. It is learnt they were also involved in offences in Delhi, Rajasthan, and UP in the past.

The police has appealed to all infra agencies and those involved in construction activities to deploy adequate security personnel, proper lighting and alarm systems at their work sites.