Rare bonsai plant stolen from retired DGP's house in Hyderabad recovered 

The accused had planned to sell the plant to a prospective customer for a lesser price, but with the help of CCTV footage near Appa Rao's residence, police nabbed him

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad city police have arrested a construction worker Gollapudi Prasannanjaneyulu, who was involved in the theft of a rare Bonsai plant from the residence of retired DGP V Appa Rao’s residence at Jubilee Hills a few days ago. Police also recovered the plant. 

The accused had planned to sell the plant to a prospective customer for a lesser price, but with the help of CCTV footage near Appa Rao's residence, police nabbed him. His friend Abhishek who was also involved in the theft is absconding, the police said.

Prasannanjaneyulu, a resident of Yousufguda, while roaming around in Jubilee hills area in search of work, noticed the plant located outside Appa Rao's residence. After knowing that the plant was of rare species and could get him some money if sold, he decided to steal it.

As per the plan, he along with Abhishek stole the plant on Sunday and fled the place. When they were planning to sell it, they landed in the police net. 

Earlier Rao's wife V Sridevi complained to the police stating that the Bonsai plant belonging to Saru Casuarina chettee category, kept in front of their South-East Gate, had been stolen. Their gardener Devender noticed it on Monday and alerted them. Three years ago, in a similar incident, another valuable Jade Bonsai plant was stolen. However, it was not traced.

