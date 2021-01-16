STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Bonsai thief held, abettor on the run

Hyderabad city police arrested a 21-year-old construction worker for allegedly stealing a rare Bonsai plant from retired DGP V Appa Rao’s house in Jubilee Hills a few days ago.

Published: 16th January 2021 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad city police arrested a 21-year-old construction worker for allegedly stealing a rare Bonsai plant from retired DGP V Appa Rao’s house in Jubilee Hills a few days ago. The accused has been identified as  Gollapudi Prasannanjaneyulu. Clues from a community CCTV camera helped the police crack the case. The accused had planned to sell the plant for `5,000. Interestingly, he did not know he was stealing from a former cop’s residence.

The stolen bonsai after recovery

DCP West Zone AR Srinivas said that the bonsai has been recovered from the accused, while the hunt was on to nab another accused Abhishek, who had aided Prasannanjaneyulu in committing the theft.

Since CCTV cameras played a crucial role in solving the case, the DCP appealed to the public to secure their premises by installing cameras.

Though Prasannanjaneyulu, a college dropout, had no specific knowledge about the plant or its category, he figured it was valuable. He told Abhishek about the plan, and promised him a share of the money if he helped him steal it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
arrest
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp