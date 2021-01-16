Bonsai thief held, abettor on the run

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad city police arrested a 21-year-old construction worker for allegedly stealing a rare Bonsai plant from retired DGP V Appa Rao’s house in Jubilee Hills a few days ago. The accused has been identified as Gollapudi Prasannanjaneyulu. Clues from a community CCTV camera helped the police crack the case. The accused had planned to sell the plant for `5,000. Interestingly, he did not know he was stealing from a former cop’s residence.

The stolen bonsai after recovery

DCP West Zone AR Srinivas said that the bonsai has been recovered from the accused, while the hunt was on to nab another accused Abhishek, who had aided Prasannanjaneyulu in committing the theft.

Since CCTV cameras played a crucial role in solving the case, the DCP appealed to the public to secure their premises by installing cameras.

Though Prasannanjaneyulu, a college dropout, had no specific knowledge about the plant or its category, he figured it was valuable. He told Abhishek about the plan, and promised him a share of the money if he helped him steal it.