Jammers jam for Sankranthi release

Hyderabad-based five-member band Jammers released their very own song ‘Valalo-Story Of A Trap’ on their YouTube channel Jammers Originals on January 14, 2021.

Published: 16th January 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

By ANANYA MARIAM RAJESH
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad-based five-member band Jammers released their very own song ‘Valalo-Story Of A Trap’ on their YouTube channel Jammers Originals on January 14, 2021. The band usually performs cover songs at various clubs in Hyderabad and this is their first attempt at composing songs of their own.

Krishna Tejasvi, the lead singer of Jammers said, “Doing original music has been our priority for a very long time now. For a lot of reasons, things didn’t materialise. Finally, we are really happy to come up with our first song.”

 It almost took us two months to conceive, compose and produce the video of the song, he added. Krishna mentioned that Valalo is the name of their original composition which translates to ‘The trap.’ The entire song is about a private gig that Shashank Bhaskaruni – the drummer agreed to play on behalf of the band when he was half asleep. 

Krishna narrates, “When we reach the venue, we are welcomed by a bunch of old people. All of us are in shock and vent out our frustration on the drummer for agreeing to play this gig. Having no second choice, we begin to play.”

He said, “The song can be called ‘Retro Funk.’ The melody of the song sounds like a 60s song from Indian films, while the backing is funky.” The lyrics of the song were written by Kittu Vissapragada, the lyricist who also wrote the recent trending song Taragathi gadi lo from Colour Photo. 

 The video has also been shot and edited to give it a retro feel. “We are also looking forward to producing more original content that’s relevant and thought-provoking in the future,” said Krishna hinting at more originally composed to be sung. Hyderabadis are going to binge on this one for sure.

— Ananya Mariam Rajesh

