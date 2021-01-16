Kite-flying mishaps kill 44-yr-old man, two children on Sankranti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sankranti was tragic for some, as three persons, including two children, died in separate kite-flying mishaps in different parts of the city, namely Chikkadpally, Jeedimetla and Yacharam, on Thursday. While a 44-year-old man fell from the terrace of a building and landed on the sharp iron spokes of its gate, both the children died of electrocution.

Bangaru Krishna, who died in the freak mishap at Vivek Nagar in Chikkadpally, owned at least 10 houses in the area. He was also associated with the TRS party. Krishna was flying a kite from a neighbour’s building when the mishap occurred. At around 5 pm on Thursday, he took a step back while maneuvering kite without noticing the parapet wall. Off-balance, he fell from the top of the G+3 building and landed on the spokes of the building’s main gate. He received severe injuries and died on the spot, as the spoke went through his torso.

At Jeedimetla, M Charith Kumar, aged 12, was flying a kite along with a group of friends at a neighbour’s building on Friday morning. He came in contact with the pipes of an electric water motor and was electrocuted. It was found that the cables supplying electricity to the motor were defunct, which resulted in his instant death.

Meanwhile, at Nallavelli village in Yacharam, 13-year-old Kunduru Rakesh’s kite got caught in the power supply cables. He picked up an iron rod from the terrace and tried to free his kite using the rod. Unfortunately, he got electrocuted and died on the spot. His elder sister Soni, who heard a loud noise, came to his rescue. But she also received severe burns in the incident.

FATAL FALL

Bangaru Krishna, aged 44, fell from a G+3 building while flying a kite and landed on the spokes of its main gate. He received severe injuries and died on the spot, as the spoke went through his torso