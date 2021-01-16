STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Kite-flying mishaps kill 44-yr-old man, two children on Sankranti

Bangaru Krishna, who died in the freak mishap at Vivek Nagar in Chikkadpally, owned at least 10 houses in the area.

Published: 16th January 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sankranti was tragic for some, as three persons, including two children, died in separate kite-flying mishaps in different parts of the city, namely Chikkadpally, Jeedimetla and Yacharam, on Thursday. While a 44-year-old man fell from the terrace of a building and landed on the sharp iron spokes of its gate, both the children died of electrocution.

Bangaru Krishna, who died in the freak mishap at Vivek Nagar in Chikkadpally, owned at least 10 houses in the area. He was also associated with the TRS party. Krishna was flying a kite from a neighbour’s building when the mishap occurred. At around 5 pm on Thursday, he took a step back while maneuvering kite without noticing the parapet wall. Off-balance, he fell from the top of the G+3 building and landed on the spokes of the building’s main gate. He received severe injuries and died on the spot, as the spoke went through his torso. 

At Jeedimetla, M Charith Kumar, aged 12, was flying a kite along with a group of friends at a neighbour’s building on Friday morning. He came in contact with the pipes of an electric water motor and was electrocuted. It was found that the cables supplying electricity to the motor were defunct, which resulted in his instant death.

Meanwhile, at Nallavelli village in Yacharam, 13-year-old Kunduru Rakesh’s kite got caught in the power supply cables. He picked up an iron rod from the terrace and tried to free his kite using the rod. Unfortunately, he got electrocuted and died on the spot. His elder sister Soni, who heard a loud noise, came to his rescue. But she also received severe burns in the incident.

FATAL FALL
Bangaru Krishna, aged 44, fell from a G+3 building while flying a kite and landed on the spokes of its main gate. He received severe injuries and died on the spot, as the spoke went through his torso

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sankranti Kite-flying
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp