NCBC seeks report from University of Hyderabad on plaint by OBC candidate

The Commission has directed the university authorities to submit a detailed action taken report on the two issues within three days of the receipt of the letter.

Published: 16th January 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

University of Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) sent a letter to the University of Hyderabad Vice Chancellor on January 13, seeking answers to a list of questions on the issue of denial of PhD admission to a candidate belonging to Other Backward Class (OBC) community and for not calling another OBC candidate for interview, despite the candidate securing cut-off marks. 

The Commission has directed the university authorities to submit a detailed action taken report on the two issues within three days of the receipt of the letter. The Commission also said, in its letter, that if the detailed report does not reach it within the stipulated time, then the varsity VC could be called for personal appearance before it for non-compliance. Apart from this, the NCBC also asked whether the 2006 guidelines by the UGC on PhD admissions are being followed by the UGC and if the roster of the university is formed as per the guidelines. 
 

