Telangana govt paves way for poll panel to hold meeting for election of Hyderabad Mayor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Saturday issued a gazette notification by publishing the names of elected corporators of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), paving the way for the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) to hold the first meeting of the newly elected corporation for elections to the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

The TSEC will soon announce a schedule for the conduct of elections to the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor directing the GHMC Commissioner and Election Authority D S Lokesh Kumar to conduct the polls for the two posts. The Election Authority will appoint the District Collector for holding the polls to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

The term of the newly elected corporation will be five years from the date of the first meeting of the Corporation.

The polls to the GHMC were held on December 1 and the election results of all the wards were declared by the Returning Officers (ROs) concerned on December 4 and in the case of Neredmet ward it was published on December 9.

The names of the elected members of 150 wards of the GHMC have been sent to the TSEC by the GHMC Commissioner on January 5, 2021. In pursuance of Section 66 of the GHMC Act, 1955, the TSEC on Saturday notified the names of the ward members elected for the GHMC along with their party affiliation and reservation details.

Of the 150 GHMC wards, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won 56 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party 48, Majilis Ittehadul Muslimeen 44 and Congress two.

Of the newly elected corporators, Akula Ramesh Goud of the BJP who got elected from Lingojiguda ward passed away recently due to ill health without taking oath.

The term of the present elected body would expire on February 10, 2021.