TSRTC bags national award for fuel performance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has bagged a national award for improving its kilometre per litre (KMPL) of fuel performance between 2019 and 2020. The corporation has been ranked second in the country for the same. The award was bestowed by the Petroleum Conservation and Research Association of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, in a bid to recognise the best State Transport Undertaking (STU) at the national level and the best depots at the State level for ‘maximum improvement in KMPL’The TSRTC was chosen as the second-best STU at the national level in KMPL improvement for the period of October, 2019 to September, 2020, in Category-I of STUs having more than 4,001 buses in operation.

The TSRTC will receive a cash award of `3 lakh, in addition to a plaque, which will be presented to the TSRTC Managing Director by Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on January 16.Further, Hayathnagar-I, Uppal, and Dilsukhnagar RTC depots have been adjudged as the best depots for Fuel Efficiency at the State level in KMPL improvement from the period between October, 2019, and September, 2020. They were selected out of 99 depots. These three depots will receive a cash prize of `50,000 each from Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan soon.