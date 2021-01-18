Bowenpally kidnap: 15 more in Hyderabad police net

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making further progress in the case of abduction of former badminton player Praveen Rao and his brothers at Bowenpally recently, the Hyderabad police arrested 15 persons involved in the perpetration of the crime on Sunday.

Earlier, the police had arrested former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya in connection with the case. Also, enough evidence has been collected against her brother Bhuma Jagath Vikhyath Reddy, husband Bhargav Ram, and another key player Guntur Seenu. The three of them, however, are yet to be arrested.

Akhila Priya and the others had devised the kidnap plan at her residence in Lodha Apartments, Kukatpally, and at MGH School in Yousufguda, owned by Bhargav Ram, said Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar.

The police also found that Guntur Srinu had contacted a person named Madala Siddhartha, an event manager, and had asked him to arrange 15 boys to execute their plan. He had promised the event manager Rs 5 lakh for supplying the boys, and Rs 25,000 to each of them. The hired boys were provided accommodation in an At Home lodge in Kukatpally. Srinu had also taken their measurements for new clothes.

Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Reddy, another accused in the case, had purchased 10 stamp papers on behalf of Bhargav Ram and Vikhyath Reddy. He and Guntur Srinu had bought six mobile phones, a toy pistol, rope and plasters. They had also printed out fake vehicle numbers and pasted them on the original number plates.

As per their plan, all of them had gathered at MGH School on January 5, where Bhargav Ram briefed them to pose as I-T and police officers. Later, accused persons Sampath and Bala Chennaiah went off on a motorbike, scouted the victim’s house, and informed the others of their movements. Finally, all of the other accused went to Bowenpally and kidnapped the brothers.