STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Bowenpally kidnap: 15 more in Hyderabad police net

Earlier, the police had arrested former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya in connection with the case.

Published: 18th January 2021 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making further progress in the case of abduction of former badminton player Praveen Rao and his brothers at Bowenpally recently, the Hyderabad police arrested 15 persons involved in the perpetration of the crime on Sunday.  

Earlier, the police had arrested former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya in connection with the case. Also, enough evidence has been collected against her brother Bhuma Jagath Vikhyath Reddy, husband Bhargav Ram, and another key player Guntur Seenu. The three of them, however, are yet to be arrested.

Akhila Priya and the others had devised the kidnap plan at her residence in Lodha Apartments, Kukatpally, and at MGH School in Yousufguda, owned by Bhargav Ram, said Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar. 

The police also found that Guntur Srinu had contacted a person named Madala Siddhartha, an event manager, and had asked him to arrange 15 boys to execute their plan. He had promised the event manager Rs 5 lakh for supplying the boys, and Rs 25,000 to each of them. The hired boys were provided accommodation in an At Home lodge in Kukatpally. Srinu had also taken their measurements for new clothes.   

Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Reddy, another accused in the case, had purchased 10 stamp papers on behalf of Bhargav Ram and Vikhyath Reddy. He and Guntur Srinu had bought six mobile phones, a toy pistol, rope and plasters. They had also printed out fake vehicle numbers and pasted them on the original number plates.

As per their plan, all of them had gathered at MGH School on January 5, where Bhargav Ram briefed them to pose as I-T and police officers. Later, accused persons Sampath and Bala Chennaiah went off on a motorbike, scouted the victim’s house, and informed the others of their movements. Finally, all of the other accused went to Bowenpally and kidnapped the brothers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad police Praveen Rao hyderabad Bhuma Akhila Priya
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp