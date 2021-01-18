Bullets recovered from Vikarabad forest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vikarabad police who are probing the source of a magazine of bullets which was found abandoned in the Adalpur forest area of Yalal mandal under Tandur rural police station limits three weeks ago are yet to know about which type of weapon the bullets belonged to. The bullets have been sent for forensic examination and the results are awaited, said the police.

“The bullets do not look like they belonged to any weapons found here. We suspect it to be an imported weapon. Once the forensic report establishing the weapon using these type of bullets is found, we can get clarity,” said officials.

On December 21, the Forest Department was tipped off about a suspicious activity in the forest area. When the patrol teams arrived at the spot, they saw a group of people on bikes moving in the area and on seeing the patrol teams, they fled the spot.

District Forest Officer Venu Madhav said that they suspect the people had come from Hyderabad to hunt wild animals.