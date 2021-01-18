STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: 10-year-old boy critical after set on fire by drunk father

As soon as he returned home and handed over beedies to Balu, he abused him and also started beating him badly saying that he was not studying well and not attending tuition regularly. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a drunk man had set his 10-year-old son on fire at KPHB of Cyberabad commissionerate late on Sunday night. He was angry with the boy for making a delay in getting beedies from a shop. 

S. Laxmi Narayana, Inspector KPHB police station said an attempt to murder case has been registered against the boy’s father Balu. The boy received severe burns all over the body and is said to be in a critical condition.

While beating, he forced the boy out of the home and continued beating. Even as the boy’s mother tried to rescue him, the man pushed her away and continued beating. Balu then picked up a can of turpentine oil and emptied it on the boy. He then lit his beedi and with the same matchstick set the boy on fire. 

The boy who was engulfed in flames ran away shouting for help and fell in a ditch nearby. His mother, sister and neighbours put off the fire and pulled him out of the ditch. He was then rushed to Gandhi hospital, where he is undergoing treatment now.

