Elderly man gets seven years 'Rigorous Imprisonment' for murdering wife

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An elderly man, Dommeti Venkata Ramana, 69, accused of killing his wife at Malkajgiri in 2018 was found guilty by the court and sentenced to seven-year Rigorous Imprisonment (RI), on Monday.

Ramana was found to have murdered his wife, Chantamma, 55, by clobbering her with an electric motor.

Police had booked the accused under Section 302 of IPC initially, but since the act of the accused was not predetermined and in a fit of rage, the court found him guilty of the offence under culpable homicide not amounting to murder (304 II of IPC).

The couple, from East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, migrated to the city in search of livelihood. As their younger daughter was a person with disability, Chantamma insisted that they go back to their native place.

Ramana, against the idea, would often quarrel with Chantamma over the issue. On the day of the incident too, the couple quarrelled and in a fit of rage, Ramana hit her on the head with an electric motor, causing her death on the spot.