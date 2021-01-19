STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First-ever virtual fashion show by Hyderabad school  

Through live voting on the day of the event, some collections will get the most popular award and cash prizes.

The main event will have a panel of celebrity judges

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Love designing outfits? Hunar Online Courses is an online learning platform based in Hyderabad, is asking young girls, homemakers or working women to share their garment design ideas for a first-of-its-kind virtual fashion show, themed Filmy Fashion. 

The design entity says it aims at empowering women across the country by helping them learn new skills and become financially independent. 

Touted to be first-of-its-kind virtual fashion show, it  is scheduled to go live from February 20-22 and will offer aspirants an opportunity to showcase their designs on a public platform and get voted by 3000+ viewers, pre-event.Celebrity fashion designer Neeta Lulla to be one of the jury members for the show. 

The most-voted design in the live polling pre-event will be awarded in the main event. The aspirants will have to style a look or illustrate a garment inspired by an iconic Bollywood movie.

Nishtha Yogesh, CEO, says, “We offer fashion design courses, such as garment making, fashion illustration, fashion styling, embroidery, fabric designing, bag making, home decor, jewellery designing and boutique management, which brings out the creative side of every individual and helps them grow. We also have government-recognised courses where one can be certified by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and get the best industry-level training to turn their skill into a successful business. As part of their “My Boutique” Programme, many women have started their own online or offline fashion businesses.”

So far, they have trained more than 10,000 women. It assists the women students and mentors them to build their collection and market them. The call for applications for Hunar Online’s fashion show begins today and will close on 30 January, 2021. All interested aspirants from across the country can apply by registering on their websitehunarcourses.com, and submit their design. 

The top 10 ‘most voted’ designs will be featured in Filmy Fashion through nationwide online voting. Thousands of viewers are expected to vote the show live. 

Nishtha adds, “We are not just conducting a fun event for all students, participants and viewers, but also opening our doors to all the women of India who want to display their skill and earn recognition for it! At Hunar Online, every endeavour, including Filmy Fashion, is aimed at empowering women and giving them a chance to become financially independent through reskilling.” 

The aspirants will have to style a look or illustrate a garment inspired by an iconic Bollywood movie.

On the day of the fashion show, the top three collections will be selected based on live polling by close to 5,000 viewers, and the creators (other than students) of the most-voted design submission will be awarded in the final event. 

The main event will have a panel of celebrity judges, including known figures from the retail industry and Hunar’s celebrity mentor and four-time national award-winning fashion designer, Neeta Lulla.The Live Digital Fashion Show will prove to be a unique platform where talented women can display their skill before thousands of viewers.

​Celebrity judges will also award their favourite collections. All the participants can sell their collections online by getting listed on thehlabel.com on the very day of the event! The Fashion Show will also be attended by eminent personalities from the retail domain who will offer further business opportunities to participants. 

