GHMC Council's final meet on January 27

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The last GHMC general body meeting of the current Council will be held on January 27 at Council Hall, GHMC head office to discuss and approve the GHMC budget for 2021-22.

The meeting will be chaired by Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and will discuss the draft GHMC budget for 2021-22, which was approved by the standing committee last month.

The meeting will also discuss revised budget estimates for 2020-21.

​

The GHMC has proposed a budget of Rs 5,600 crore for the year 2021-22 as against Rs 5,500 crore for the current financial year. The draft budget proposals were approved last month.

The revenue expenditure is Rs 4 crore while the capital expenditure is Rs 3,186 crore.

Under capital expenditure, Rs 560 crore is earmarked for green budget, Rs 445 crore for land and land improvements, Rs 2.51 crore for buildings, bridges, flyovers, roads and pavements, Rs 170 crore for storm water drainage and Rs 131.87 crore for water supply and sewerage.

After approval by the general body, the budget has to be submitted to the state government for approval.