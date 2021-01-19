STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC Council's final meet on January 27

The meeting will be chaired by Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and will discuss the draft GHMC budget for 2021-22, which was approved by the standing committee last month. 

Published: 19th January 2021 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Bonthu Rammohan, hyderabad mayor

The meeting will be chaired by Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The last GHMC general body meeting of the current Council will be held on January 27 at Council Hall, GHMC head office to discuss and approve the GHMC budget for 2021-22. 

The meeting will be chaired by Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and will discuss the draft GHMC budget for 2021-22, which was approved by the standing committee last month. 

The meeting will also discuss revised budget estimates for 2020-21.

The GHMC has proposed a budget of Rs 5,600 crore for the year 2021-22 as against Rs 5,500 crore for the current financial year. The draft budget proposals were approved last month. 

The revenue expenditure is Rs 4 crore while the capital expenditure is Rs 3,186 crore.

Under capital expenditure, Rs 560 crore is earmarked for green budget, Rs 445 crore for land and land improvements, Rs 2.51 crore for buildings, bridges, flyovers, roads and pavements, Rs 170 crore for storm water drainage and Rs 131.87 crore for water supply and sewerage. 

After approval by the general body, the budget has to be submitted to the state government for approval.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp