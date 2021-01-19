Grime patrol: ASI to restore Charminar's ground floor

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pollution, bird faeces and myriad other problems are forcing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to take up restoration of the ground floor of Charminar soon.

​During the past few years, a layer of deposit has formed on the 426-year-old monument due to pollution in the surrounding areas, coupled with bird excrement, particularly from pigeons.

These layers of deposits can be found on the outer walls, arches, and other architectural members. As part of the restoration work, these deposits will have to be removed from the exterior surfaces using water and sand paper.

A source said, “Bird faeces have chemicals in them which are detrimental for lime plaster in the long run. Pollution is also proving harmful for the monument.”

The problem of pigeons’ run-ins with the city’s heritage is not new. In 2019, the GHMC caught 500 pigeons from Moazzam Jahi Market during its restoration process.

During an earlier inspection in 2019 by ASI officials, right after the collapse of the ornamental stucco from a minaret of Charminar, officials had found black deposits between samples of lime plaster. Officials had blamed the rising pollution in the Old City area for it.

In addition, there are minor cracks on the surfaces which have to be repaired.

A combination of lime mortar slurry made from lime, sand, surkhi, jaggery, gallnut, coir jute fibre and so on, will be injected into the cracks by skilled craftsmen.

Several stucco designs also need tending to at various spots on the ground floor of the monument. Ornamental members, corner arches and floral designs at the minarets will be restored using lime surkhi mortar in the coming days.

The restoration of Charminar is a continuous effort that goes on year after year. However, till now, officials have not been able to tend to the South Eastern minar of the monument due to the presence of a temple there.