STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Grime patrol: ASI to restore Charminar's ground floor

​During the past few years, a layer of deposit has formed on the 426-year-old monument due to pollution in the surrounding areas, coupled with bird excrement, particularly from pigeons. 

Published: 19th January 2021 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

In addition, there are minor cracks on the surfaces which have to be repaired.  (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pollution, bird faeces and myriad other problems are forcing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to take up restoration of the ground floor of Charminar soon. 

​During the past few years, a layer of deposit has formed on the 426-year-old monument due to pollution in the surrounding areas, coupled with bird excrement, particularly from pigeons. 

These layers of deposits can be found on the outer walls, arches, and other architectural members. As part of the restoration work, these deposits will have to be removed from the exterior surfaces using water and sand paper.

A source said, “Bird faeces have chemicals in them which are detrimental for lime plaster in the long run. Pollution is also proving harmful for the monument.” 

The problem of pigeons’ run-ins with the city’s heritage is not new. In 2019, the GHMC caught 500 pigeons from Moazzam Jahi Market during its restoration process.

During an earlier inspection in 2019 by ASI officials, right after the collapse of the ornamental stucco from a minaret of Charminar, officials had found black deposits between samples of lime plaster. Officials had blamed the rising pollution in the Old City area for it. 

In addition, there are minor cracks on the surfaces which have to be repaired. 

A combination of lime mortar slurry made from lime, sand, surkhi, jaggery, gallnut, coir jute fibre and so on, will be injected into the cracks by skilled craftsmen.  

Several stucco designs also need tending to at various spots on the ground floor of the monument. Ornamental members, corner arches and floral designs at the minarets will be restored using lime surkhi mortar in the coming days. 

The restoration of Charminar is a continuous effort that goes on year after year. However, till now, officials have not been able to tend to the South Eastern minar of the monument due to the presence of a temple there.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Charminar Archaeological Survey of India
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp