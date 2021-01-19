STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reel to real: Akshay Kumar's flick 'Special 26' inspired Bhargav Ram's kidnap plan

Based on Bhargav Ram’s orders, the accused, especially Siddharth, brought other kidnappers to Hyderabad from Vijayawada for the kidnap.

It was established that Akhila Priya planned and executed the crime along with Bhargav Ram, Guntur Srinu and the other accomplice. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former AP Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya’s husband Bhargav Ram reportedly trained the kidnappers in the Bowenpally abduction case by making them watch an Akshay Kumar starrer, Special 26. 

One of the accused named Siddharth, a Vijayawada security agency owner revealed this to police officials during interrogation.  

Siddharth told the police that him and others were trained to pose as Income Tax officials while kidnapping Praveen Rao and his brothers Naveen and Sunil.

Based on Bhargav Ram’s orders, the accused, especially Siddharth, brought other kidnappers to Hyderabad from Vijayawada for the kidnap. 

“We have arrested a few accused and questioned them. The accused said they watched Bollywood film Special 26 to learn how to pose as I-T officers. The kidnapped victims were taken to a farmhouse where their signatures were forcibly taken,” police said. 

​The accused are said to have confessed to the kidnap as well as taking money offered by Akhila Priya. 

Jagat Vikhyat’s driver held?

Investigation officials, with the help of AP police, have detained Bhuma Jagath Vikhyat Reddy’s driver, say police sources. 

​Akhila’s brother Jagath Vikhyat is said to have played a key role in the kidnap. Meanwhile, Telangana police officers have left for Vijayawada to arrest some more accused in the case while Bhargav Ram is still absconding.

Court denies bail again

In a setback to Bhuma Akhila Priya, the Secunderabad court on Monday refused to grant bail to her. On an earlier occasion too, the court had rejected her bail application in the case where she is the prime accused (A1). 

Meanwhile, her husband Bhargav Ram, who is A3 in the case, approached the Nampally court seeking anticipatory bail, which is expected to come up for hearing on Thursday. At present, he is absconding, while Akhila Priya is in judicial remand.

When the bail petition came up for hearing, the police filed a memo stating that they have charged the accused under some more Sections of the IPC in the kidnapping case, and urged the court not to grant bail since they are searching for another accused person. 

​While rejecting the bail application, the court suggested Akhila Priya to approach a higher court for relief.

