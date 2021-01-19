STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman, boyfriend get life terms for murdering ex-lover

Mohd Parveen Begum and Mohd Asif Qureshi called up the deceased E Shekar to their place, made him consume alcohol and killed him.

Published: 19th January 2021 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman and her boyfriend who were accused of killing her ex-lover for harassing her have been sentenced to life imprisonment. The court which relied on technical and scientific evidence found both the accused guilty and pronounced the verdict on Tuesday.

Mohd Parveen Begum and Mohd Asif Qureshi called up the deceased E Shekar to their place at Shadnagar in October 2018, made him consume alcohol and killed him. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on the accused persons.

Initially, Parveen and Shekar were in a relationship for more than a year and even planned to get married. Meanwhile, Qureshi got acquainted with Parveen. As she started moving closely with Qureshi, Shekar became angry and warned her to stay away from him.

However, as they continued moving closely, Shekar started harassing Parveen, which irked her and Qureshi. As the harassment increased gradually, they decided to kill him, so that they could get married.

As per the plan, Parveen called Shekar to their home to talk, where she along with Qureshi made him consume alcohol laced with sedatives. After getting heavily drunk and with the effect of sedatives, Shekar became unconscious. Parveen and Qureshi slit Shekar’s throat and killed him and fled the place. Later, they were arrested and sent to judicial remand.

During investigation police collected the last call records of Shekar and matched it with the call records of Parveen and Qureshi. They also seized the knife and clothes having blood stains, from Qureshi and the DNA sampling of the blood stains matched with that of Shekar. During the trial, the court examined all the evidence and found both the accused guilty of the offence and pronounced the verdict.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hyderabad Shadnagar Cyberabad
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp