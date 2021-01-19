Woman, boyfriend get life terms for murdering ex-lover

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman and her boyfriend who were accused of killing her ex-lover for harassing her have been sentenced to life imprisonment. The court which relied on technical and scientific evidence found both the accused guilty and pronounced the verdict on Tuesday.

Mohd Parveen Begum and Mohd Asif Qureshi called up the deceased E Shekar to their place at Shadnagar in October 2018, made him consume alcohol and killed him. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on the accused persons.

Initially, Parveen and Shekar were in a relationship for more than a year and even planned to get married. Meanwhile, Qureshi got acquainted with Parveen. As she started moving closely with Qureshi, Shekar became angry and warned her to stay away from him.

However, as they continued moving closely, Shekar started harassing Parveen, which irked her and Qureshi. As the harassment increased gradually, they decided to kill him, so that they could get married.

As per the plan, Parveen called Shekar to their home to talk, where she along with Qureshi made him consume alcohol laced with sedatives. After getting heavily drunk and with the effect of sedatives, Shekar became unconscious. Parveen and Qureshi slit Shekar’s throat and killed him and fled the place. Later, they were arrested and sent to judicial remand.

During investigation police collected the last call records of Shekar and matched it with the call records of Parveen and Qureshi. They also seized the knife and clothes having blood stains, from Qureshi and the DNA sampling of the blood stains matched with that of Shekar. During the trial, the court examined all the evidence and found both the accused guilty of the offence and pronounced the verdict.