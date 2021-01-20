Inspired by Sonu Sood, swimmer Tankbund Shiva sets up an ambulance service

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor Sonu Sood is well-known for his philanthropy work of providing aid to several migrant workers during the lockdown among several others who needed help. On Tuesday he was in Hyderabad to help launch an ambulance service which is named after him.

And no it wasn’t started by the film star; instead, a Good Samaritan named Tankbund Shiva, who has saved many people from drowning in Hussain Sagar Lake started it. A skilled swimmer, he also fishes out dead bodies from the lake. He has saved at least 100 lives for which he received donations.

He used the money to start the ambulance service. Talking more about this he shared, “People have donated money to me for my family. But I spent that amount to purchase an ambulance. I named it as Sonu Sood Ambulance Service because I was inspired by his good work.” While inaugurating the service at Tank Bund the actor said, “I feel privileged that I came for this ambulance inauguration.

All thanks to Shiva. I have heard a lot about him that he has been saving lives and helping people and we need more Shivas (people like him) in our society so everyone should come forward and help others.” The vehicle has the actor’s photo pasted on its bonnet and is blue in colour.