STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

'Life is A School': A book that goes beyond the walls of classrooms

The author, who has a PhD in Human Resource Management and was the former vice-chancellor of ICFAI University (Nagaland), has spent 27 years in the army.

Published: 20th January 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

books-writers-literature-literary-prize

Image of hardbound books used for representational purposes only.

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A grandfather and a retired Army veteran in Hyderabad, Col Dr VRK Prasad just published his 12th book. Titled ‘Life is A School: Learning as A Way of Life’, the book argues that life is nothing but a process of learning. The author, who has a PhD in Human Resource Management and was the former vice-chancellor of ICFAI University (Nagaland), has spent 27 years in the army.

When asked why he wrote this book, he said: “After spending two decades in the education sector, I felt that the students are missing out on lessons which are required to lead a fulfilled life. The system focusses on academic excellence only, ignoring the other aim of education – to shape a good human being for the society. I wanted to touch upon topics which are not taught within the four walls of a classroom.”Stating that our scriptures are repositories of wisdom, the author said: “Ancient Indian scriptures highlight the lessons associated with each stage of life.

Each ritual or practice is based on sound logic and reasoning, and is well-intentioned. An effort has been made in the book to draw inspiration from them, duly supported by the views of modern writers, theorists and theologians.” The book is divided into three main chapters. Chapter 1 deals with ‘What Learning is All About: An Overview’. Chapter 2 outlines the stages of human life. Chapter 3, the main body of the book, has five sections.

In his previous books, the retired colonel has written about leadership, human resource management in education sector, management effectiveness and other topics. He hopes that his book will help youngsters realise the significance of life-long learning. “I have kept the language of the book simple so that readers of any age group can refer to it in times of need. I hope that everyone will find something of her or his interest in the book so as to lead a meaningful, comfortable and blissful life from womb to tomb.” Priced at `595, the e-book is available on e-commerce websites. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Life is A School: Learning as A Way of Life VRK Prasad
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp