'Life is A School': A book that goes beyond the walls of classrooms

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A grandfather and a retired Army veteran in Hyderabad, Col Dr VRK Prasad just published his 12th book. Titled ‘Life is A School: Learning as A Way of Life’, the book argues that life is nothing but a process of learning. The author, who has a PhD in Human Resource Management and was the former vice-chancellor of ICFAI University (Nagaland), has spent 27 years in the army.

When asked why he wrote this book, he said: “After spending two decades in the education sector, I felt that the students are missing out on lessons which are required to lead a fulfilled life. The system focusses on academic excellence only, ignoring the other aim of education – to shape a good human being for the society. I wanted to touch upon topics which are not taught within the four walls of a classroom.”Stating that our scriptures are repositories of wisdom, the author said: “Ancient Indian scriptures highlight the lessons associated with each stage of life.

Each ritual or practice is based on sound logic and reasoning, and is well-intentioned. An effort has been made in the book to draw inspiration from them, duly supported by the views of modern writers, theorists and theologians.” The book is divided into three main chapters. Chapter 1 deals with ‘What Learning is All About: An Overview’. Chapter 2 outlines the stages of human life. Chapter 3, the main body of the book, has five sections.

In his previous books, the retired colonel has written about leadership, human resource management in education sector, management effectiveness and other topics. He hopes that his book will help youngsters realise the significance of life-long learning. “I have kept the language of the book simple so that readers of any age group can refer to it in times of need. I hope that everyone will find something of her or his interest in the book so as to lead a meaningful, comfortable and blissful life from womb to tomb.” Priced at `595, the e-book is available on e-commerce websites.