NMDC bags award for CSR work

HYDERABAD: The BIOM Kirandul Complex of NMDC was conferred the Platinum Award in metal and mining sector by Apex India Foundation for its commitment to promote education under its CSR initiatives.

The award was presented to NMDC for their education CSR initiatives in LWE- affected Bastar region with the project: Shiksha Sahayog Yojana. It is a scholarship scheme for the students of seven districts of Bastar region, Chhattisgarh, to help them continue academic pursuit beyond 8th standard upto graduation in engineering and medicine.

Under this scheme, scholarship is granted from class 9 till they pursue their graduation and the amount is paid through their individual accounts in post offices or banks. NMDC had started the scholarship scheme in 2008-09 to promote education.