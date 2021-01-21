10-year-old boy who was set on fire by father for getting his beedis late, dies in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A ten year old boy, who was battling for life with severe burn injuries, died undergoing treatment at Gandhi hospital in the early hours of Thursday.

The boy's alcoholic father, Ratlavath Balu, had set him on fire on Sunday night for delay in getting beedis for him at KPHB of Cyberabad. Balu has already been arrested and sent to judicial remand.

After the incident, the magistrate recorded the son's dying declaration. Till late Monday, he spoke and also explained to the police clearly that his father had beaten him severely, dragged him out of the hut where they resided and set him on fire. However his condition deteriorated later and he died.

After arrest, Balu also admitted to the offence, but he also told the police that his son had been not attending classes during the lockdown and had become arrogant. Balu claimed the boy delayed any errands he was asked to do.

The incident occurred late on Sunday night, when the boy was with his mother, watching television. Balu, who came home drunk, asked his son to get beedis for him. When he returned home late, Balu thrashed him and dragged him out of the house.

He then poured a turpentine can on him and lit it using the same matchstick which he used to light his beedi. Charan ran for help and fell in a ditch after which his mother and neighbours rescued him.

KPHB police had initially registered an attempt to murder, which would now be altered with murder charges.

Further investigation is underway.