'Game on' between young shuttler Parupalli Kashyap and asthama

Hyderabad-based Arjuna awardee badminton player Parupalli Kashyap has battled asthma since he was diagnosed with it in 2004.

Published: 21st January 2021 12:04 PM

Asthama

Despite his medical condition, with dedication and timely medication, Kashyap has made it big in the sports world.

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Come winter and due to the temperature drop, people with asthma suffer the most as the chill can trigger severe asthma attacks. Apart from staying in a dust-free environment and maintaining personal hygiene, doctors recommend regular use of inhalers.

Arjuna awardee Hyderabad-based badminton player Parupalli Kashyap, who was diagnosed with asthma in 2004, is the face of Cipla’s campaign #InhalersHainSahi which focuses on tackling the social stigma around the disease and educates patients about inhalers and their benefits in asthma management.

When Kashyap was training for a tournament in Bangalore, he was diagnosed with asthma. For an athlete, nothing could have been a bigger challenge than this. However, with his dedication and timely medication, Kashyap has made it big despite his medical condition.

He recounts, “It was tough initially as that year was crucial for my decision to continue pursuing badminton or do engineering. I had written my entrance too and got a seat in a prestigious college. I was in a fix. However, with many apprehensions, I chose my dream - badminton.”

How has he managed his condition over the years? He shares, “To my surprise, inhalers turned out to be a turning point for my career. With correct medication, I was slowly but gradually, improving in health. I could feel the difference. I was getting stronger from the training I was doing and was falling less sick.”Kashyap became the first Indian male to enter the knockout stages of men’s singles in the Olympics in London in 2012.

He says, “Initially, maintaining my fitness level and managing asthma was tricky. But, with the help of my doctor who advised me on inhalers, I was able to control my asthma and at the same time was able to maintain my fitness level.” According to a report, India has 37.9 million cases of asthma, but despite the number, the usage of inhalers which is the most effective treatment is abysmally low as there are many myths related to inhalers.

Kashyap states, “Inhalers aren’t harmful at all. I have been using inhalers and have found them safe and effective. I believe they’re the best way to control asthma.” He was told multiple times that due to asthma he will never be able to play again and yet he didn’t let it come in the middle of his dreams. He says, “We should collectively work to inspire asthmatics to live a life without barriers and help them build confidence in the use of inhalers.”

Effective ways to avoid asthma

Dr Ramanaprasad VV, consultant pulmonologist, KIMS Hospital suggests tips on how to manage symptoms and avoid asthma attacks, especially during winters

● Use medication correctly and on time as directed by the physician
● The use of inhalers is a must
● Wash your hands regularly
● Wear masks while going out
● Stay away from pets Keep your bedding and rooms dust-free
● Air purifiers in rooms might help
● Avoid going out early in the morning or late evenings as temperatures dip this season
● Stick to eating hot food and avoid chilled food items
● Take vaccination for flu
● Wear proper warm clothes

.

