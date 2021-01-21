Thirteen migrant labourers injured in Hyderabad gas explosion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thirteen people, including children, were injured in a fire that broke out due to a cylinder explosion at a residence in Mir Chowk police station limits in the wee hours of Thursday.

All injured were immediately rushed to Osmania General Hospital in the city.

According to sources, the residents were fast asleep when the accident took place.

All of them were migrant workers from West Bengal and were employed at a gold jewellery making unit near Charminar.

After hearing a blast sound, the locals came to the rescue of the injured and shifted them to Osmania General Hospital.

One labourer, Hasan, is said to be critical with 70 per cent burn injuries.

The police suspect that inflammable chemical substances, which were used to process gold ornaments, increased the intensity of the blast.