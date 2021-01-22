STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Average apartment sizes remain high in Hyderabad: Study

Indian developers were quick to catch on and the second half of 2020 saw average apartment sizes in the top cities increase by about 10 per cent.

Published: 22nd January 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

apartment building, flat

For representational purposes

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the trends indicate that average apartment sizes were shrinking year-on-year since 2016, it is still highest in Hyderabad when compared to the other top cities. In fact, at 1,750 sq ft it is approximately two times bigger than those in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where average sizes continue to be the lowest at 932 sq ft, according to an ANAROCK report. 

As per the study, conducted by ANAROCK Property Consultants, 2017 saw the maximum yearly decline of 13 percent on average apartment sizes in the top seven cities against the preceding year — from 1,440 sq ft in 2016 to nearly 1,260 sq ft in 2017. A fairly sudden change in consumer preferences in the backdrop of Covid-19 exigencies in 2020 first halted, then reversed the ‘honey, I shrunk the flat’ effect.

Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Property Consultants, says: “The two main reasons for apartment sizes reducing in previous years were affordability and millennials’ preference for low-maintenance homes. Keen to generate more buyer interest with smaller price-tags, developers whittled down their flat sizes. 2020 saw an almost immediate reversal of buyer preferences. With the accent suddenly being on accommodating the WFH and learn-from-home culture, flat sizes began increasing for the first time in four years.” 

Indian developers were quick to catch on and the second half of 2020 saw average apartment sizes in the top cities increase by about 10 percent. MMR and Pune, with the smallest average flat sizes, saw the maximum YoY increase in 2020 — by 21 and 12 percent respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
apartment Hyderabad apartment
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp