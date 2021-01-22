Kidnap case accused grilled for second day in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bowenpally police grilled the two accused in the kidnap of Praveen Rao and his brothers for the second consecutive day on Thursday. It was reported that the investigating officers questioned accused N Mallikarjun Reddy and M Sampath regarding the role of other suspects in the kidnap case and their connection with the land dispute issue.

The accused, who had previously worked as personal assistants to former AP minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, had allegedly purchased the SIM cards that Akhila Priya used to make calls to other accused during the kidnapping. The police will question them again on Friday based on court directions and will shift them to Chanchalguda Central Prison.