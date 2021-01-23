Anti-Corruption Bureau to grill Warehousing Corporation officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials probing the State Warehousing Corporation bribery case have obtained evidence pointing to illegal activities at the office.

A few days ago, the managing director of Warehousing Corporation and its superintendent engineer were arrested for accepting bribe from a retired employee in exchange for post-retirement benefits.

Following the incident, the ACB began questioning the office staffers as well as senior officials of the State Warehousing Corporation.

The ACB sleuths have collected details of the accused officials, namely managing director V Bhaskara Chary, and superintendent engineer Sudhakar Reddy.

They together started demanding bribes from employees in return for post-retirement benefits.

The investigation agency is likely to take the accused Bhaskar Chary and Sudhakar Reddy into custody for further questioning.