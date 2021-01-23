STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad Mayor and Deputy to be elected on February 11

To elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, a meeting will be convened at 12.30 pm on February 11.

Charminar

The term of the existing general body would expire on February 10, 2021. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Election to the positions of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be held on February 11.

The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) issued a notification to this effect on Friday. To elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, a meeting will be convened at 12.30 pm on February 11.

Prior to this, newly elected members to the GHMC council would be sworn in at 11 am the same day.

TSEC Commissioner C Parthasarathi issued the notification directing the Election Authority and GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar to authorise one of the District Collectors having jurisdiction over any area in the GHMC to conduct election to the offices of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in accordance with the procedure laid down in the Act and fixed the schedule for the election.

A notice will be issued by the authorised District Collector calling for a special meeting before February 6 for the election.

Unless the mayoral election is completed, the deputy mayor election cannot be held.

If for any reason, the election to the office of Mayor is not held on February 11, it should be held the next day, February 12. 

The term of the existing general body would expire on February 10, 2021. 

The list of the ex officio members who are entitled to vote for Mayor and Deputy Mayor have not been finalised by the GHMC yet.

