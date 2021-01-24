STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Adilabad’s own birdman

A retired BSF jawan from Kagaznagar is on a mission to protect exotic birds in Nrimal district.

Published: 24th January 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: A retired BSF jawan from Kagaznagar is on a mission to protect exotic birds in Nrimal district. Since his retirement from the forces in 2014, Rakesh Kumar Mistri has been breeding, feeding, and sheltering birds on his residential premises. The veteran soldier is so passionate about birds that he had to sell a portion of his ancestral land and shell out `16 lakh for their upkeep.Rakesh had joined the BSF in 2004. An incident at the RS Pura sector along the Jammu and Kashmir border, where he was stationed, changed his life forever. A few migratory birds, unable to deal with the climatic conditions, dropped dead on the ground while he was on duty. He spotted one of them struggling to breathe, and rushed it to the nearest medical facility. 

“I took the bird in, gave it treatment for 15 days, and nursed it back to health. The incident changed my life. I then knew what I wanted to do after retirement,” said Rakesh.After his retirement, he bought 10 pairs of exotic birds from Kolkata. Fast forward to 2021, Rakesh is the owner of 500 birds of various exotic and endangered species, like the African lovebirds, parakeet, cockatiel and others. 

“I want to help migratory birds that can’t deal with our climatic conditions regain their strength. I have spent `16 lakh for their upkeep so far,” he said. “When I was a kid, I used to see many birds like sparrows and crows near my house. Now I don’t find them anywhere. Due to climate change and global warming, they are slowly disappearing,” he added. Rakesh said that by offering a home for birds, he was sending a message to future generations on the need for saving the environment.

Home sweet home
Rakesh has set up a special room for his birds with nets and clay pots. They are fed two to three times a day. The veteran soldier is also planning to start ornamental fish breeding on a one-acre land, apart from the aviary.  The former BSF jawan also said that the makers of the movie Robo 2.0 had purchased birds from him for the production.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
birdman
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp