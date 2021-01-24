STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fast-tracked facelift

The beautification of the 2.5-km-long Tank Bund road has reached its final lap, thanks to the efforts of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). 

Tank Bund, one of the biggest urban lung spaces in Hyderabad, is finally getting a facelift after almost 35 years.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The beautification of the 2.5-km-long Tank Bund road has reached its final lap, thanks to the efforts of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). Tank Bund is one of Hyderabad’s oldest and most popular hangout spots. Considering its strategic location and natural beauty, it caters to people of all walks of life, and serve as a safe urban zone for families and tourists alike.

As beautification works at Tank
Bund reach the final lap, the 2.5-km
-long road wears a new charm with
new railings and made-over footpaths
 | VINAY MADAPU

The fast-tracked beautification of Tank Bund road is a testament to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao’s vision of a world-class Hyderabad becoming a reality. The HMDA has taken up beautification works on either side of the road to elevate its look and offer amenities to citizens. The works began three months ago. 

As a part of the makeover, the HMDA has laid flamed granite on the footpaths, and has installed specially-designed cast iron railing, grills, and aligned designer lamp posts to restore the past glory of Tank Bund. Street furniture, kiosks, and decorative lighting are being set up to bring more visitors to the spot. 

Cables at Tank Bund are run through electrical ducts to leave the pavement undisturbed. The loose ends are being capped to prevent them from hanging. Further, a proper storm water drain system has been built for the smooth flow of sewage.

Specially-designed iron railing, grills
As part of the makeover, the HMDA has laid flamed granite on the footpaths, and has installed specially-designed cast iron railing, grills, and aligned designer lamp posts to restore the past glory of the historic Tank Bund. Street furniture, kiosks, and decorative lighting are being set up to bring more visitors to the spot. A proper storm water drain system has been built for the smooth flow of sewage

