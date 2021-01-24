STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Give & take: Towards a better future for nature

 Sustainability has a new name: Access and Benefit-Sharing (ABS) mechanism.

Published: 24th January 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Messages on biodiversity conservation at Jangaon

Messages on biodiversity conservation at Jangaon

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Sustainability has a new name: Access and Benefit-Sharing (ABS) mechanism. Thanks to this, a park Rangareddy’s Yelawarthy village will get a barbed fence to protect saplings from being eaten by cattle, Jangaon Municipality will paint walls in the city with messages of biodiversity conservation and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will beautify its parks. All this will be possible with the money received from private companies that utilised natural resources from the jurisdiction of these government bodies. These resources are mango from Yelawarthy, rice from Jangaon and a host of resources from Greater Hyderabad including air, water, soil samples, pepper, garlic, turmeric and moringa.  

Messages on biodiversity conservation at Jangaon

Natural resources are not free-for-all and as per the ABS mechanism, anyone who wants to exploit any natural resource for commercial purpose or even for research, must sign an agreement to share a small part of the financial benefit they obtain from the resource. Depending on who is using the resource, fees levied ranges from 0.1-0.5 per cent of the annual gross ex-factory sale of the products, minus the government taxes.

Natural resources do not just mean medicinal plants, trees or animals but includes everything under the sun, including insects, bacteria and virus. For example, ABS even applies to biotechnology, pharmaceutical or bio-pesticide firms that collect bacteria or viruses; ayurvedic and cosmetic firms that use medicinal plants or furniture companies that use timber.

According to the information provided by the Telangana State Biodiversity Board (TSBB), in the last couple of years, at least 30 Biodiversity Management Committees (BMC) formed at the village, municipality and municipal corporation levels have benefited from close to `4.5 lakh due to the ABS mechanism. Apart from this, the BMC formed under the GHMC had recently received `7.7 lakh as companies such as L’Oreal, Bharat Biotech and DCM Shriram used natural resources from Hyderabad.

“BMCs have a major role to play in this as they have to maintain a record of all the natural resources under them and also keep a tab on who is utilising them. As there is monetary benefit involved due to ABS, they are much more actively participating, which ensures better documentation and protection of biodiversity as well as sustainable utilisation of natural resources,” a TSBB official told Express.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
biodiversity
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp