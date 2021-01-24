It’s time to step into wellness

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is set to take up the restoration of two age-old baolis (stepwells), namely Bhagwandas Bagh Baoli and Shiv Bagh Baoli, soon. MAUD principal secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted in this regard on Saturday, and said that the move was part of the government’s ongoing drive to restore stepwells across the State.

Kumar said, “As part of ongoing drive to clean, restore and protect #stepwells (baolis) in #Hyderabad, visited (1) Bhagwandas Bagh Baoli & (2) Shiv bagh baoli in Gudimalkapur alongwith @ZC_Khairatabad today. We are taking up restoration & watch out for before/after scenario [sic].”

He urged NGOs, agencies and corporates, who wished to take up restoration as CSR projects, to get in touch with the MAUD Department. Close on the heels of the restoration of the Moazzam Jahi Market, the State government has embarked upon the project of restoring historic stepwells. There are around 140 stepwells in the State.